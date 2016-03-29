Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD is a Dermatologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Nassau Bay Dermatology390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 286-4455Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Paz to my family and friends. She has a lot of experience and seems to genuinely care about my concerns. She is willing to work with you anyway you need. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700884210
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- New York Medical College
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paz has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.