Dr. Jeanne O'Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne O'Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-2100
- 2 2400 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7777
UR Medicine Urology158 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien is caring, easy to talk with. On my initial visit she took the time to make a through assessment, make an accurate diagnosis and develop a plan of care. She throughly explained my condition and my treatment options so I could make an informed decision. I look forward to working with her on my road to wellness. In addition, her office staff & nurses are awesome.
About Dr. Jeanne O'Brien, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174562441
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
