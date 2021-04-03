Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD
Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
This is an amazing physician. Suboxone (buprenorphine) also known as medication assisted treatment MAT she is very well versed. I have known her for awhile and her philosophy and understanding of getting patients off of pain medications is phenomenal. Dr. Murphy knows how to detox patients properly that want to go back to a chemical free life and defeat the bondage of opiate addiction. Most places licensed to perform this treatment want to keep you on Suboxone for life she shows you that their is another way. You won't be disappointed.
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
