Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Murphy works at Little Rock Pain Management Clinic, LLC in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchell, Bruce Franklin DDS
    500 S University Ave Ste 511, Little Rock, AR 72205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Substance Abuse
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Substance Abuse

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 03, 2021

This is an amazing physician. Suboxone (buprenorphine) also known as medication assisted treatment MAT she is very well versed. I have known her for awhile and her philosophy and understanding of getting patients off of pain medications is phenomenal. Dr. Murphy knows how to detox patients properly that want to go back to a chemical free life and defeat the bondage of opiate addiction. Most places licensed to perform this treatment want to keep you on Suboxone for life she shows you that their is another way. You won't be disappointed.
Karen — Apr 03, 2021
About Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144592288
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • U Ark Coll Med
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeanne Murphy, MD is accepting new patients.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Murphy works at Little Rock Pain Management Clinic, LLC in Little Rock, AR.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.