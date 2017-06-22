See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jeanne Lovett, MD

Pediatrics
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Lovett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    21110 Market Rdg, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-7334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 22, 2017
    Dr. Lovett is a fantastic pediatrician! My two girls adore her! She takes a lot of time and asks a lot of detailed questions. But I appreciate it VERY much because I know she cares about my kids. We have been seeing her for several years. I know that if I ever have a concern, even in the nights or weekends, she will be there for my kids. She is always patient. She never makes us feel rushed and we always leave feeling like we have covered all the basis. ( I tend to worry...so this is important)
    NG in San Antonio — Jun 22, 2017
    About Dr. Jeanne Lovett, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750477386
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Lovett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

