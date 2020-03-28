See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeanne Llenado, DO

Urologic Oncology
4.8 (449)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Llenado, DO is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Llenado works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 449 ratings
Patient Ratings (449)
5 Star
(384)
4 Star
(45)
3 Star
(11)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Jeanne Llenado, DO

Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
NPI Number
  • 1306862602
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Board Certifications
  • Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeanne Llenado, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llenado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Llenado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Llenado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Llenado has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llenado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

449 patients have reviewed Dr. Llenado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llenado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llenado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llenado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

