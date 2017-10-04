Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knotek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Knotek works at
Locations
-
1
South Suburban Womens Center9105 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 425-7400
-
2
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Marymount Hospital
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knotek?
What an exceptional woman, mom and doctor! Her insight and guidance is the very best.
About Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053417717
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knotek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knotek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knotek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knotek works at
Dr. Knotek has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knotek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Knotek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knotek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knotek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knotek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.