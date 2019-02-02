Overview

Dr. Jeanne Kirkland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Kirkland works at Kirkland Family Practice in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.