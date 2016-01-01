Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Chicago Lake Shore Medical Associates Ltd.676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6174
New Mexico Primary and Specialty Care259 E Erie St Ste 2300, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeanne Kim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790741890
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
