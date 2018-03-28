Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD
Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Franck Jeanne MD Office16 E 98th St Ofc 1F, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to Dr. Franck twice her work is excellent. You really have to look to see the small mark from my facial surgery.
- Dermatologic Surgery
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1982671814
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
- Colgate University
Dr. Franck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franck has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franck speaks Spanish and Turkish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Franck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.