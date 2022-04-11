Overview

Dr. Jeanne Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Edwards works at Edwards & Fritsch MDs in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.