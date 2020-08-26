See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eddington works at EDDINGTON EDDINGTON & SLOCUM in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eddington Eddington & Slocum
    2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 643-1194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 26, 2020
    She is patient, kind, and knowledgable. I am a nurse so I can safely say she is one the most impressive physicians I have met. I really appreciated the genuine approach she has with her patients.
    — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225090368
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eddington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eddington works at EDDINGTON EDDINGTON & SLOCUM in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Eddington’s profile.

    Dr. Eddington has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

