Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD
Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Eddington Eddington & Slocum2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-1194
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is patient, kind, and knowledgable. I am a nurse so I can safely say she is one the most impressive physicians I have met. I really appreciated the genuine approach she has with her patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Eddington has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
