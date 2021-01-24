See All Hand Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
39 years of experience

Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

Dr. Delsignore works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Surgery Associates
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 (585) 641-0141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912981333
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delsignore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delsignore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delsignore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delsignore works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delsignore’s profile.

    Dr. Delsignore has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delsignore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Delsignore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delsignore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delsignore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delsignore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

