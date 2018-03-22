Dr. Jeanne Cleveland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleveland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Cleveland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Cleveland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7040, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The whole office staff was wonderful!! Everyone was kind, funny, and very nice. Dr. Cleveland was caring,reassuring, and knowledgeable, and took her time discussing my care with me. As a nurse and patient, I am thrilled to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Jeanne Cleveland, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleveland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleveland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleveland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleveland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.