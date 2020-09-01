Dr. Jeanne Capasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Capasse, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Capasse, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Capasse works at
Locations
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 846-8885Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Pediatric Associates of Norwalk & Darien PC761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-8885
East Avenue Medical Associates LLC148 East Ave Ste 2L, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 846-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I credit Dr. Capasse with saving my life. I did my research and got multiple opinions on my pathology and imaging. I saw specialists from MSKCC and YALE that were so dismissive of my case that they barely agreed to do an excisional biopsy/small lumpectomy. My intuition told me that Dr. Capasse’s approach was more appropriate to the total picture of what was going on with my breast health. Her advise is what led to the incidental finding of my invasive lobular carcinoma. It was already a 1.5cm tumor and a second 4mm tumor was found as well. I don’t know what I would have had to go through if it wasn’t found until later. I learned that bigger names don’t always mean better care. The time and attention Dr. Capasse was able to provide me was unparalleled and necessary in my case. It was the only reason this was found. We are SO lucky to have her in our backyard. I would highly recommend seeing her.
About Dr. Jeanne Capasse, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780632125
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capasse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capasse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capasse has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capasse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Capasse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.