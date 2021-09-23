Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Bernard, DO
Dr. Jeanne Bernard, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bernard works at
J Dustin Bernard Medical Corp2074 Parker St Ste 120, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 546-9911
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Saw her for low testosterone. She was great and heard all my concerns. She is also there for my other health concerns as well. Her staff has been helpful too.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
