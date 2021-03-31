See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD

Neurology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Beattie works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831
  2. 2
    Austin Epilepsy Care Center
    4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-8831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Dr. Beattie is very thorough. She spends time listening. Genuine in her care and concern. My husband and I both see her. We are grateful for her being our neurologist!
    CC — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD
    About Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457375008
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Beattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Beattie works at Austin Epilepsy Care Center in Austin, TX.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beattie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

