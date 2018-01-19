See All Podiatrists in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Jeanne Arnold, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. 

Dr. Arnold works at Margaret Anne Schmitt in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Sandpoint, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret Anne Schmitt
    1717 Lincoln Way Ste 102, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 664-0504
  2. 2
    204 E Superior St Ste 7, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 265-4321
  3. 3
    515 Pine St Ste I, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 265-4321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeanne Arnold, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265485882
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

