Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
Jeanne Alexander MD2920 Domingo Ave Ste 204D, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 845-9005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My god Dr jean leaventhal I was Columbia the same time as you no wonder we spoke the same language hi Dr leaventhal I spent a significant part of my life either being a mental health professional or being a psych patient. You were by far the best thing that happened to me. Forever bipolar irrittabe gi feted easily distracted due to tasking. Love you. Leigh h Roth rn FCC Phd.
About Dr. Jeanne Alexander, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356413181
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Centers, Fellow Ship In Behavioral Medicine
- New York University Medical Centers, Psychitry Residency
- New York University Rotating Medical Internship
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University Of Californiat At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.