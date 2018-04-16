Dr. Jeanna Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanna Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanna Walsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Concord, NH.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
1
Concord Hospital250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-2556
2
Dana-farber New Hampshire Oncology-hematology40 Buttrick Rd Ste B, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 552-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeanna Walsh is an extremely competent oncologist who specializes in blood cancers. I feel completely confident in her and would highly recommend her to anyone with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma or Leukemia.
About Dr. Jeanna Walsh, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1922022540
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
