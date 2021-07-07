Overview

Dr. Jeanmarie Koh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.



Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.