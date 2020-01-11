Overview

Dr. Jeanine Valdez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Valdez works at Women's Specialists New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.