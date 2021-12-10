Overview

Dr. Jeanine Martin, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Ochsner St. Tammany Cancer Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.