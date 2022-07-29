Overview

Dr. Jeanine Kies, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sussex, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Kies works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Sussex, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.