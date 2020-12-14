Overview

Dr. Jeanine Huysman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Huysman works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.