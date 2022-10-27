Dr. Downie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanine Downie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanine Downie, MD is a Dermatologist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Downie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Image Dermatology51 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-6900Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downie?
I have been a patient of Dr. Downie’s since 2012. Throughout my years seeing Dr. Downie , she has acted as my dermatologist, pseudo therapist and mentor. During my time with her, my confidence has grown. My skin has improved in clarity, texture and oil production. She has given me a regimen that I can easily incorporate at home. My skin is acne prone and sensitive and she has directed me to products that are not harsh on my skin, which has decreased the amount of oil production. Dr. Downie is patient and often reminds me of other things I can do like exercising often or avoiding dairy and nuts to maintain skin clarity. I am in the early stages of my career and Dr. Downie has worked with my financial needs to make things cost effective. In addition to acne maintenance I have also received chemical peels and laser treatment. I believe my skin has been one of the best investments and beneficial to my physical and mental health. I am very grateful to have found her as my doctor and as a
About Dr. Jeanine Downie, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811959232
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Cornell MC-NY Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downie works at
Dr. Downie has seen patients for Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Downie speaks French.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.