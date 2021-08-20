Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baqai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
My husband and I have used Dr. Baqai for years now and we are very impressed by her professional skills, empathetic demeanor and medical knowledge. Dr. Baqai has gone above and beyond with our healthcare as demonstrated during the time my husband had cataract surgery, and then needed an emergency operation for a burst appendix. While my husband lay in the hospital following the abdominal surgery, Dr. Baqai PERSONALLY showed up to examine his eye for the follow up of the cataract surgery from three days prior. Instead of palming the exam on one of her residents or assistants, she came into his hospital with great cheer and lugging some heavy equipment. A bad situation immediately improved due to her empathy and top level care. The only negative is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they seem to be a bit backed up and in-office appointment wait times are a bit annoying. Plan ahead to bring a book or iPad because she is worth the wait.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Baqai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baqai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baqai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baqai.
