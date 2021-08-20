See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baqai works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HFN
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    • UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 20, 2021
    My husband and I have used Dr. Baqai for years now and we are very impressed by her professional skills, empathetic demeanor and medical knowledge. Dr. Baqai has gone above and beyond with our healthcare as demonstrated during the time my husband had cataract surgery, and then needed an emergency operation for a burst appendix. While my husband lay in the hospital following the abdominal surgery, Dr. Baqai PERSONALLY showed up to examine his eye for the follow up of the cataract surgery from three days prior. Instead of palming the exam on one of her residents or assistants, she came into his hospital with great cheer and lugging some heavy equipment. A bad situation immediately improved due to her empathy and top level care. The only negative is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they seem to be a bit backed up and in-office appointment wait times are a bit annoying. Plan ahead to bring a book or iPad because she is worth the wait.
    caroliscookie — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD

    Ophthalmology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1518126184
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Rush University Medical Center
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanine Baqai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baqai is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Baqai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baqai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Baqai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Baqai works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baqai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baqai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baqai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

