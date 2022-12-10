Overview

Dr. Jeanie Paik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Paik works at Eye Medical Clinic of Santa Clara Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.