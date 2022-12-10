Dr. Jeanie Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanie Paik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanie Paik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Paik works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Medical Clinic of Santa Clara Valley220 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 538-1502
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paik?
Excellent - she is competent, caring and thorough. I had cataract surgery in both eyes and all went superbly. The surgicenter was a good experience too.
About Dr. Jeanie Paik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1912268129
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- New York Eye & Ear Hosp
- MacNeal Hospital
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.