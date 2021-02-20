Dr. Jeanie Huynh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanie Huynh, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeanie Huynh, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Huynh works at
Locations
Houston Women's Center12121 Richmond Ave Ste 214, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huynh is the most thorough doctor. She means what she says and has a true interest in your well being, as well as babies well being if you are pregnant. I have been her patient for 12 years and I would NEVER go anywhere else. I see there are some 1 star reviews on here which kind of surprised me, but not really because people can’t handle a straight forward person. Dr. Huynh is straight forward, however, has a big heart. Personally, I love things being done the right way. There is no half stepping on her part or yours when you are her patient. If you don’t like it, you are more than welcome to find a doctor who will sugar coat for you. Love you Huynh!
About Dr. Jeanie Huynh, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1497704415
Education & Certifications
- Tricity Hospital - Hillcrest Health Center
- Tricity Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.