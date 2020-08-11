Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
Jeanette S Tan7812 Gateway Blvd E Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Tan have been positive. I have observed in her a genuine care and compassion for me as a person. She has been an attentive listener and has answered my questions in a professional and true manner. I would recommend her to my own family.
About Dr. Jeanette Tan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1518938810
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- University of the Philippines
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.