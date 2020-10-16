Overview

Dr. Jeanette Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Smith works at Pediatric Associates Of Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.