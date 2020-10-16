Dr. Jeanette Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanette Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeanette Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Smith works at
Pediatric Associates of Plano6130 W Parker Rd Ste 410, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-8380
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Hands down the best of the best!! Dr. Smith is amazing. She listens and makes my teens feel very comfortable. She has cared for my three children since birth and continues to see my teens through their college years! We absolutely love her and you will too!
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558308650
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.