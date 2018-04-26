See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeside Women's Hospital.

Dr. Padgett works at Dr. Jeanette Padgett, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Jeanette Padgett
    13901 Mcauley Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-5115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharochalasis
Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions
Blepharochalasis
Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions

Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679631782
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Plastic Surgery-University Of Oklahoma
Residency
  • General Surgery- OUHSC
Internship
  • U Okla
Medical Education
  • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Oklahoma
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Padgett works at Dr. Jeanette Padgett, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Padgett’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

