Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Jeanette Padgett13901 Mcauley Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Padgett. She, as well as her staff were very professional and always made me feel comfortable.i could not be more happy with my results. I Highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Jeanette Padgett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery-University Of Oklahoma
- General Surgery- OUHSC
- U Okla
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Plastic Surgery
