Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Niemisto works at
Locations
Center for Healing and Happiness8512 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 459-1760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She listens carefully, is well versed on all the recent psychiatric research and she is trustworthy. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jeanette Niemisto, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
