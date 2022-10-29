Overview

Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California.



Dr. Mitchell works at CONEJO DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL GROUP in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.