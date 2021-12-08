Dr. Jeanette Kovtun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovtun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanette Kovtun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Kovtun, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Cambridge, MA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Kovtun works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ochsner Cancer Center17050 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed
About Dr. Jeanette Kovtun, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1275971475
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School - Boston, MA (Hematology & Oncology)
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI (Internal Medicine)
- Harvard Medical School - Cambridge, MA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
