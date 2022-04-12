Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanette Keith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Keith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Keith works at
Locations
Decatur Gastroenterology1103 15th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-0153
G. William Manifold M.d. PC1208 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 973-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful that our primary doctor recommended Dr. Keith for my husband. She has been a god-send. FINALLY, we found a doctor who had answers and could help my husband. We have been to 4 different GI doctors and she's the first one who took her time with us and gave us answers and solutions. We did wait a bit, even after our appointment time, but after you experience her care, you realize she takes each patient's needs to heart and spends as much time as she needs and you need. Thank you, Dr. Keith!
About Dr. Jeanette Keith, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1124180674
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
