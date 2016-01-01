Overview

Dr. Jeanette Figueroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System and Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Figueroa works at Sharma Family Medicine in Hamburg, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.