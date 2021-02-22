Dr. Jeanette Cueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanette Cueva, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Cueva, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry40 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have been working with Dr Cueva for years. She is a superb doctor and has done wonders for my daughter who has a very complicated psychiatric profile. Dr Cueva is always available and responds right away - whenever we have needed her. I would highly recommend Dr Cueva -
About Dr. Jeanette Cueva, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1689898983
Education & Certifications
- Nimh Inst-Nyu Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
