Dr. Bland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanette Bland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanette Bland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1000 Fremont Ave Ste 250B, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 279-4734
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bland was a very professional and caring therapist. She was very attentive and put a lot of effort into getting to know the patient.
About Dr. Jeanette Bland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851459192
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bland accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bland.
