Dr. Jeanetta Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanetta Frye, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanetta Frye, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Frye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine and Specialty Care Crozet375 Four Leaf Ln Ste 103, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-0700
-
2
Heart and Vascular Center Fontaine500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0316
-
4
Endoscopy Monroe Lane500 Monroe Ln, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frye?
Dr Frye is my gastroenterologist. She is excellent in her concern and care. Her manner with patients is exemplary. Her concern for her patients is unequaled in my long experience with physicians. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jeanetta Frye, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578767059
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frye works at
Dr. Frye has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.