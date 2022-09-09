See All Dermatologists in Carrollton, TX
Dermatology
Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Chappell works at Signature Dermatology and Aesthetics in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Dermatology Carrollton
    1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 220, Carrollton, TX 75010
    Dermatology Consultants of Frisco
    4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hives
Rash
Dermatitis
Hives
Rash

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr Chappell has been my derm for over 2 years now. She has helped treat my hormonal acne. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with that condition. She helped me gain my confidence and self esteem. She is very personable, honest and awesome !
    Nicole — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, MD

    Dermatology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1497915623
    Education & Certifications

    Saint Louis University Hospital
    howard university hospital
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

