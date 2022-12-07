Overview

Dr. Jeana Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.