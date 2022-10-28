Overview

Dr. Jean Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Jean J Yang MD in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.