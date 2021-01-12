Overview

Dr. Jean Walsh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Walsh works at Rockford Health Physicians in Rockford, IL with other offices in Hinckley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.