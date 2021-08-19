Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Vogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Vogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Vogel works at
Locations
North Central Health Care1100 Lake View Dr, Wausau, WI 54403 Directions (715) 848-4600
County of Langlade1225 Langlade Rd, Antigo, WI 54409 Directions (715) 627-6694
- 3 51 Sherman Hill Rd Ste A104C, Woodbury, CT 06798 Directions (203) 264-5240
North Central Heatlh Care607 N Sales St Ste 309, Merrill, WI 54452 Directions (715) 536-9482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Vogel for 15+ years. She is an outstanding therapist, and is extremely knowledgeable regarding medications and varieties of treatment. She is a concerned, compassionate and competent professional, and I have achieved the best possible results from my therapy with her. I would certainly recommend her to family, friends and anyone looking for an experienced, competent, caring therapist.
About Dr. Jean Vogel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396883005
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
