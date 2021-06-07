Dr. Jean Verheyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verheyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Verheyden, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Verheyden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Verheyden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Oregon Ent. LLC2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 120, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3100
-
2
Central Oregon Chiropractic LLC1020 SW Indian Ave Ste 102, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medico
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verheyden?
Very happy with my experience with Dr. Verheyden.
About Dr. Jean Verheyden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760464812
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verheyden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verheyden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verheyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verheyden works at
Dr. Verheyden has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verheyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Verheyden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verheyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verheyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verheyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.