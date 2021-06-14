See All Ophthalmologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Tostanoski works at Hudson Valley Eye Associates in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Hudson Valley Eye Associates
    24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 202, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 345-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Dr. Tostanoski explains things very clearly. She is professional and personable.
    Steven Schlessinger — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285664383
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Tostanoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tostanoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tostanoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tostanoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tostanoski works at Hudson Valley Eye Associates in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tostanoski’s profile.

    Dr. Tostanoski has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tostanoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tostanoski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tostanoski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tostanoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tostanoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

