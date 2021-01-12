See All Pediatricians in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jean Torres, MD

Pediatrics
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Torres works at Premier Pediatrics in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pediatrics
    118 Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 12, 2021
    We love Dr. Torres and staff. He and staff are always friendly, welcoming, and nice. He listens to any concerns you may have. He sits and talks to the parents and children. He explains any and everything well. We have complete trust in his care for our children. We recommend to all our friends. Our children mainly go in for wellness/yearly visits, but they enjoy them. The staff make sure they're comfortable and feel safe even when they have to take their shots.
    T. Robs — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jean Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275791253
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres works at Premier Pediatrics in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Torres’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

