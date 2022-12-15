Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shlyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Medical Institute and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shlyak works at
Locations
-
1
Jean Shlyak MD3000 Dundee Rd Ste 215, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (773) 764-6969
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shlyak?
Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
About Dr. Jean Shlyak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851457717
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Kiev Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shlyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shlyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shlyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shlyak works at
Dr. Shlyak speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shlyak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.