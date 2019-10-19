Dr. Jean Shimanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Shimanek, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Shimanek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Jean Shimanek PA2509 Virginia St NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 883-6600
- 2 101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 214, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 883-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jean Shimanek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891734547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimanek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimanek speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimanek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.