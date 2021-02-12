Overview

Dr. Jean Schrader, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.



Dr. Schrader works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Lawrence in Lawrence, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.